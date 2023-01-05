The 2023 Purdue football coaching staff is nearly complete as Ryan Walters is set to hire Sam Carter as the team's cornerbacks coach. Sources close to the situation were able to confirm the reports Thursday night.

Carter becomes the second assistant coach that Purdue has hired away from Ole Miss as new tight ends coach Seth Doege was on Lane Kiffin's staff this season as well.

Walters and Carter have a history together, dating back to their time at Missouri. Carter was a quality control analyst with the Tigers the same time Walters was co-defensive coordinator and then the full-time defensive coordinator.

Following his stint with Missouri, Carter joined Sam Pittman's staff at Arkansas for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. At Arkansas, Carter helped the Razorbacks secure the second most interceptions in the SEC behind Alabama.

Carter played his college football at TCU from 2010-2014 where he played safety. During his senior season with the Horned Frogs, Carter was first team All-Big 12 and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Carter racked up 175 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 13 interceptions and seven sacks in parts of four years.