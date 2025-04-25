Purdue to host Akron transfer defensive back for visit this weekend

An intriguing defensive back transfer is expected to be in West Lafayette this weekend, as former Akron safety Darrian Lewis announced via X that he would be taking a visit to Purdue on Sunday.

Lewis has been a standout for the Zips over the last three seasons, where he's racked up 205 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 15 passes defended and two interceptions in 36 career games, which includes 26 starts. He has played the majority of his snaps in the slot (1,132 of 1,806) and is coming off a year in which he tallied 74 tackles and six passes defended last season. His best season, at least according to Pro Football Focus, came in 2023 when he held an 80.9 defensive grade, which included an 81.9 tackling mark and a 79.6 coverage grade.

Purdue has already landed two former Zips through the transfer portal this cycle, defensive end CJ Nunnally IV and defensive tackle Marcus Moore Jr., and now are on the hunt for a potential third addition from Akron.

The Boilermakers are looking to add talent to its already revamped secondary under defensive coordinator Mike Scherer and defensive backs coach Charles Clark. That unit has already added the likes of Tony Grimes, Crew Wakley, Tahj Ra-El, Ryan Turner, Richard Toney, Chad Brown and Chalil Cummings out of the transfer portal.