Ryan Walters and Purdue are closing in on Holy Cross transfer defensive back Sterling "Stu" Smith as the transfer portal opened on Monday. The Indianapolis native tells Boiler Upload that he will be taking an unofficial visit to West Lafayette on December 13th.

"Purdue is extremely high on my list of landing spots in time to come," Smith said.

Smith starred for Cathedral High School in Indianapolis before signing with Holy Cross for his freshman campaign in 2023. He held offers from Army, Air Force, Penn and others as well. Cathedral also produced current Purdue true freshman wide receiver Jaron Tibbs out of the class of 2023.

During his freshman season with Holy Cross, Smith emerged as a key contributor for the Crusaders, racking up 36 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and two pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, he held an overall defensive grade of 60.3 and spent nearly 50% of his snaps in the slot.

Purdue has also offered Eastern Washington cornerback Marlon Jones II as at least three starters from the secondary will depart from the program this off-season.