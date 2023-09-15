While the wild fires devastated the island of Maui, the usual host building of the Maui Invitational, the Lahaina Civic Center, has turned into a key area for the city as it attempts to rebuild itself.



Currently, the Maui Invitation has launched an online auction, Hoops for 'Ohana, in partnership with Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund.





For the preeminent college basketball non-conference tournament, the Maui Invitational hosts the strongest field again this year with Kansas (#1), Purdue (#3), Gonzaga (#7), Tennessee (#8), and Marquette (#10) all vying for the Maui Invitational Trophy and an early claim to the best team in the country.



For Maui, the focus is still on recovery while the tournament was determined keep the tournament in Hawaii. So it was announced today that the Maui Invitational will return to its original site, Honolulu, and the University of Hawaii campus.



"While we have to move this year's Tournament off of Maui, we are determined to celebrate and honor the culture and traditions that make this event so special," says Tom Valdiserri, executive vice president of KempSports LIVE, the operator of the Maui Invitational. "Throughout this process, we've seen the spirit of 'ohana in action. Thank you to Governor Josh Green, Hawai'i Tourism Authority, and May Richard Bissen as well as the staff at Chaminade University of Honolulu and University of Hawai'i at Manoa for working tirelessly with us to keep this year's Tournament in Hawai'i."





The tournament will now take place at the Stan Sheriff Center from November 20 to 22.The change in venue will mean that all previous tickets will be honored while more tickets will become available in early October.

Purdue won its early season tournament last year, sweeping the Portland Invitational after beating West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke.





The full release can be read here: Maui Invitational Announces Move to Honolulu



