'A great challenge ahead'; Purdue to play Auburn in Music City Bowl
For the first time in school history, Purdue is going to Nashville for its bowl game.
The Boilermakers were selected to play in the Franklin Mortgage Music City Bowl. Purdue will play Auburn (7-5) on Friday, Dec. 28, 1:30 ET on ESPN at Nissan Stadium, the home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans.
"This is big opportunity to showcase and see how good we really are against a quality opponent every single year," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Sunday evening. "We'll have our hands full but that is what makes a bowl game fun."
Despite its 6-6 record, Purdue is considered an attractive option for the Music City Bowl. Ramsey said this past week that Purdue will work for the Nashville-based bowl game because the national attention of the news of Brohm electing to pass on Louisville's offer to stay with the Boilermakers program and the fact it is less than a half day's drive for much of the Boilermaker fanbase.
"We've had traditional success with schools and fanbases that fit the profile of what Purdue looks like this season," Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey said in a phone interview this week. "You're looking at a program that is excited about being in a bowl game again and one that I think has shown the biggest jump in fan support maybe in the entire country."
In what will be a first-time matchup between the schools, Purdue will face an Auburn team disappointed with its 2018 season after finishing with a 7-5 record after winning the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference last season. Auburn, led by head coach Gus Malzahn, has struggled on offense as the Tigers rank 94th among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in total offense.
"We are excited to be heading to the Music City Bowl and making our sixth consecutive postseason appearance," Malzahn said in a university statement. "Nashville is a great city and we will be facing a very talented and well-coached Purdue team. We look forward to enjoying the bowl experience while working to send our seniors out with a victory."
|CATEGORIES
|Purdue (6-6)
|Auburn (7-5)
|
Total Offense (FBS rank)
|
459.0 yds (24th)
|
373.6 yds (94th)
|
Total Defense (FBS rank)
|
441.5 yds (103rd)
|
363.1 yds (45th)
|
Scoring Offense (FBS rank)
|
31.9 (44th)
|
28.3 (T72nd)
|
Scoring Defense (FBS rank)
|
27.3 (T67th)
|
19.6 (18th)
|
Passing Yards/Gm (FBS rank)
|
317.8 yds (10th)
|
209.5 yds (87th)
|
Rushing Yards/Gm (FBS rank)
|
141.17 yds (103rd)
|
164.08 (T68th)
|
Passing Yards Allowed/Gm (FBS rank)
|
276.9 yds (124th)
|
222.4 yds (58th)
|
Rushing Yards Allowed/Gm (FBS rank)
|
164.58 yds (67th)
|
140.67 (39th)
|
Record vs. AP Top 25 teams
|
1-1
|
2-4
|
Record vs. Power 5 teams
|
6-5
|
4-5
Auburn has a highly rated draft prospect at quarterback in Jarrett Stidham, who is projected as a early to mid-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The Tigers sport a very talented defensive front with four and five-star recruits including projected first round pick in defensive tackle Derrick Brown. The Tigers lost its last two games against the divisional champions of the SEC (Georgia and Alabama) and have lost each of its last two New Year's Six bowl games.
"When you think of the SEC, you think Alabama and Auburn," Purdue quarterback David Blough said. "Even this year (Auburn) has beaten some great teams. They beat the Pac 12 champion Washington and they beat Texas A&M. As a quarterback, you think what the defense is going to give you and you think about a stout defensive line. They have defensive linemen going to the NFL every year. You think of tight man-to-man coverage and that is exciting challenge that awaits our offense."
The Brohm family has a connection with the Music City Bowl executives as the bowl chairman Brad Lampley, who is a law partner in Nashville, is a graduate of Trinity High School in Louisville, where Jeff Brohm and his brother Brian starred. Lampley's father, Dennis, was the head coach at Trinity during Jeff Brohm's senior year and Brian Brohm's entire high school career.
"Brad Lampley is a great friend but he's a little bit younger than me and his father was my high school coach," Brohm said. "He was a great coach and probably a lot of the traits I've learned from as a coach, Dennis Lampley is one I took a lot from. He was a great motivator. He loved his players loved his players and his players loved him. He did it the right way. (The Lampley family) are great people and we're excited to see those guys and I think it'll be a lot of fun."
Music City's match up is set! @BoilerFootball vs. @AuburnFootball Get your tickets today ➡ https://t.co/VjfLxqwPAY pic.twitter.com/HjHwV3Yvj2— Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 2, 2018
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.