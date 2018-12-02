For the first time in school history, Purdue is going to Nashville for its bowl game.

The Boilermakers were selected to play in the Franklin Mortgage Music City Bowl. Purdue will play Auburn (7-5) on Friday, Dec. 28, 1:30 ET on ESPN at Nissan Stadium, the home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

"This is big opportunity to showcase and see how good we really are against a quality opponent every single year," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Sunday evening. "We'll have our hands full but that is what makes a bowl game fun."

Despite its 6-6 record, Purdue is considered an attractive option for the Music City Bowl. Ramsey said this past week that Purdue will work for the Nashville-based bowl game because the national attention of the news of Brohm electing to pass on Louisville's offer to stay with the Boilermakers program and the fact it is less than a half day's drive for much of the Boilermaker fanbase.

"We've had traditional success with schools and fanbases that fit the profile of what Purdue looks like this season," Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey said in a phone interview this week. "You're looking at a program that is excited about being in a bowl game again and one that I think has shown the biggest jump in fan support maybe in the entire country."

In what will be a first-time matchup between the schools, Purdue will face an Auburn team disappointed with its 2018 season after finishing with a 7-5 record after winning the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference last season. Auburn, led by head coach Gus Malzahn, has struggled on offense as the Tigers rank 94th among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in total offense.

"We are excited to be heading to the Music City Bowl and making our sixth consecutive postseason appearance," Malzahn said in a university statement. "Nashville is a great city and we will be facing a very talented and well-coached Purdue team. We look forward to enjoying the bowl experience while working to send our seniors out with a victory."



