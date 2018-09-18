Purdue Tuesday post-practice video
Purdue quarterback David Blough, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, running backs coach Chris Barclay, tailback Markell Jones and wide receiver Isaac Zico spoke to the media to discuss the loss to Missouri and upcoming matchup with No. 23 Boston College.
QB David Blough
WR coach JaMarcus Shephard
WR Isaac Zico
RB coach Chris Barclay
RB Markell Jones
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.