Purdue quarterback David Blough, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, running backs coach Chris Barclay, tailback Markell Jones and wide receiver Isaac Zico spoke to the media to discuss the loss to Missouri and upcoming matchup with No. 23 Boston College.

