Following a Tuesday afternoon practice to prepare for the Illinois game this weekend, Purdue quarterback David Blough, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, center Kirk Barron, quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm and wide receiver Jared Sparks spoke to media.

