Following a 49-20 upset win over then-No. 2 Ohio State, Purdue wide receiver coach/co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard, running backs coach Chris Barclay, quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Rondale Moore and punter Joe Schopper talked about the upcoming week's preparations for a road game at Michigan State.

