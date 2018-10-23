Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 19:47:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue Tuesday Post-Practice Video

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following a 49-20 upset win over then-No. 2 Ohio State, Purdue wide receiver coach/co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard, running backs coach Chris Barclay, quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Rondale Moore and punter Joe Schopper talked about the upcoming week's preparations for a road game at Michigan State.

WR coach JaMarcus Shephard

RB coach Chris Barclay

WR Rondale Moore

QB David Blough

Punter Joe Schopper

