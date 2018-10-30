Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-30 19:36:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue Tuesday Post-Practice Video

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following the 23-13 loss at Michigan State, Purdue wide receiver coach/co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard, quarterback David Blough, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and wide receiver Isaac Zico spoke to media.

Purdue co-OC/WR coach JaMarcus Shephard

QB David Blough

WR Isaac Zico

TE Brycen Hopkins

DT Lorenzo Neal

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}