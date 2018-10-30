Purdue Tuesday Post-Practice Video
Following the 23-13 loss at Michigan State, Purdue wide receiver coach/co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard, quarterback David Blough, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and wide receiver Isaac Zico spoke to media.
Purdue co-OC/WR coach JaMarcus Shephard
QB David Blough
WR Isaac Zico
TE Brycen Hopkins
DT Lorenzo Neal
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.