The NCAA Tournament is underway in West Lafayette and Thursday night Purdue had very little trouble in dispatching Fairfield in its opening match. No. 3 seed Purdue rolled past the Stags 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 in Holloway Gym. It is the 18th time in 18 appearances that Purdue has won its NCAA Tournament opener under Dave Shondell.

As usual, the front line of Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine was dominant. Both, along with Raven Colvin, were named as First Team all-Big Ten selections earlier today. Hudson had 16 kills to go with 15 for Chicoine. Chicoine also had nine digs to just miss a double-double.

Maddie Schermerhorn, who was a Second Team all-Big Ten selection, was key on defense with 13 digs and six assists, while Taylor Anderson had 32 assists. Purdue barely trailed all night, as it was briefly behind 1-0 in the first and third sets before running away with the match.

In other honors both Anderson and Chicoine were named to the all-Big Ten Freshman team.

Purdue will face Marquette Friday night at 7pm on ESPN+ in Holloway Gym. With a win, Purdue would advance to the Sweet 16 in Madison against the winner of the Oregon subregional.

In other matches in Purdue's regional Miami will face Wisconsin in round 2, along with Penn State against Kansas.