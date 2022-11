Hello defense, old friend, it's been a minute.



Purdue's found its identity this year after having one of Coach Painter's worst defensive teams last year. Of course, it's never easy to compare two games worth of data to a whole season. Milwaukee and Austin Peay are two programs at the bottom of the college landscape, and neither predict to be particularly powerful offenses.



That said, Purdue didn't start last season playing against the most challenging of programs either.