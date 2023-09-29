Four of Purdue football's first five games this season are in the confines of Ross-Ade Stadium, which has allowed for dozens of recruits to visit West Lafayette for Ryan Walters' debut campaign with the Boilermakers.

That trend is set to continue this weekend as Purdue is set to host a number of 2024 commits, a pair of four-star 2025 targets and more priority recruits. See which prospects will be in town to watch Purdue take on Illinois this Saturday.