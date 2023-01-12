When Purdue went into Lincoln, Nebraska on December 10th they had played good teams, but they hadn't been tested past a home game against Marquette on November 15th. Its other 8 games had all been decided by double-digits, including wins against Duke and Gonzaga on back to back nights. So it shocked the college world to see Nebraska giving Purdue a game.



Matt Painter said he didn't feel like his team outplayed Nebraska but came out the right side on the scoreboard. Purdue was lucky to escape Nebraska with a 65-62 overtime win.





He also expects Nebraska to continue to implement the same doubling scheme that held Zach Edey to a season-low in points and shot attempts. This was modeled as a potential blue print to slowing down Purdue's National Player of the Year favorite. His 11 points and 17 rebounds was one of his quieter games of the season, but Edey is coming off a 30 points performance against Penn State and does not look to have slowed down since the start of Big Ten play. He remains the best player in the country.



Can Nebraska hold Edey to single digit shot attempts again?