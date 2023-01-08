Zach Edey just couldn't set a new career-high, but had 30 points and another double-double, while his freshman guards continue to play well on the road as Purdue moved to 15-1 on the season with a 76-63 win over Penn State at the Palestra. In one of the country's oldest venues, Penn State played host to Purdue. The Palestra is known as the 'Cathedral of College Basketball' and if the place wasn't historic enough, Purdue's big man's Zach Edey's performance was. Edey scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, and blocked 3 shots as he continues to show that he's the most dominant force in college basketball. He wasn't alone, he got major help from both true freshman guards, Braden Smith, who had an all-around performance, scoring 15 points to go with 7 assists and 6 rebounds while Fletcher Loyer hit 4 three-pointers and scored 17 points. Penn State wasn't without their own star, Jalen Pickett who nearly had a triple-double and gave the Nittany Lions a lead after half time with his all-around performance. He came into the game as the only player in college basketball averaging 17 points and more than 7 rebounds and assists. He upped all those against the #1 team in the nation, scoring 26 points to go with 9 rebounds and 8 assists. But it wasn't enough as Purdue came out hot in the second half, and overwhelmed Penn State with its size and shooting, making 8 of 18 from three and outscoring Penn State 42-28 in the paint.

It became clear early on, Purdue knew how they were going to win and Penn State knew how they would have to play to upset the Boilermakers.



Purdue looked to use their size early, getting the ball into Zach Edey on the first possession and letting him go to work on the left block. Penn State sent a late double but it was too late by the time the help came, Edey was in the paint and finishing over his left shoulder with a hook shot. Purdue's next possession was a pick and roll where Braden Smith lobbed one up to Edey who caught, gathered, and laid the ball in. The next possession, Caleb Furst got the ball on the block, spun on Seth Lundy, pumped, and went up for a two-hand dunk at the hoop.



Penn State was going to have to win the game with their shooting. Do everything wing Jalen Pickett got switched onto Zach Edey early in the game. He stared down the big man who was concerned with Pickett's ability to get by him, and Pickett was able to knock down Penn State's first shot from beyond the three point line at the left wing.



Zach Edey continued to clear space for Purdue's offense when Braden Smith took a pull up three off the pick and roll and knocked down Purdue's first three point attempt of the game.



Seth Lundy responded by getting to an offensive rebound and hitting a contested fadeaway over Ethan Morton to move the game to 9-5, Purdue.



Purdue was disciplined early, taking advantage of a Penn State defense that didn't want to double Edey early in his positioning. Edey made another hook shot in the post to push Purdue's lead to 11-5.



Pickett's one of the nation's best play makers and he drew two defenders to the baseline and baited a pass out to the perimeter, opening up space in the paint for Kebba Njie who caught a pass at the rim and finished with a floater.



Following a Purdue turnover, Seth Lundy received a cross court pass from Camren Wynter on a drive, and Lundy flushed the corner 3 and Penn State trailed by just 1, 11-10.



Fletcher Loyer responded with his first three of the game on a difficult catch and shoot three from the top of the key. The two true freshman guards seemed to have carried Purdue's strong second half shooting against Ohio State Thursday night into Philadelphia.





Purdue went into the under 12 timeout with a 14-10 lead.



The Palestra has hosted more college basketball games than any arena according to a sign in the building, and it was sold out once again and a near total white out in favor of the Nittany Lions. Evan Mahaffey, a freshman out of Ohio, gave them something to cheer for.



Mahaffey got a lay up, and then a dunk after a David Jenkins Jr. turnover that tied the game at 14-14 with just over 9 minutes in the half.



Brandon Newman would turn the ball over trying to get the ball into the post for Edey, but he faked one too many times and Mahaffey was able to jump the passing lane. It looked like it might be three straight baskets for Mahaffey as he took off in transition, but Jenkins Jr. stepped in and took a charge.



Edey would then get Newman's next entry pass and give Purdue the lead back on a short lay up, 16-14.



Andrew Funk would then hit a corner three, giving Penn State the lead 17-16.



Purdue has been the best Big Ten player in the country, but Jalen Pickett has maybe the best stat line, coming in averaging 17 points and over 7 assists and rebounds a game.



He's also a match up nightmare for teams, and for Purdue, he was attacking Purdue int he pick and roll, and forcing the switch with Zach Edey. He was able to pull Edey out and then drive by him, pumping and stepping through and hitting a circus flip shot to push Penn State's lead to 19-16.



Braden Smith would hit his second three of the game off a Mason Gillis pass to tie the game back up at 19-19 around the 7 minute mark.



Pickett would hit a contested three from the wing to give Penn State the 3-point lead right back to the Nittany Lions.



Zach Edey's size was too much inside for Penn State and he was able to gather a miss, leave his put back short, and then dunk that miss in to pull Purdue back within 1.



But Pickett wasn't done picking on Edey. He forced another switch on Edey, this time taking him back to the three-point line. Edey contested late, just knocking Pickett to the ground and Edey was whistled for his first foul. Pickett's three went in and his four point play would give Penn State the 5 point edge.



Smith and Edey would continue to work the pick and roll on the other end. Smith would hit a pull up that gave him 8 in the game.



Seth Lundy would respond with another fadeaway jumper in the paint.



Smith's missed lay up at the other end might as well have been a pass off the pick and roll as it bounced off the rim and right into Edey's hands who put it back in to bring the game back to 3 points, 28-25.



If Penn State was going to pull off the upset, it was going to need some luck, it got it in the form of a bank shot dropped for Lundy from the top of the key.



Purdue would continue to use the pick and roll and Penn State would continue to rely on Pickett's size advantage in the post. Pickett's floater was matched by a lefty finish by Braden Smith, and Micah Shrewsberry would call a timeout with his team leading 35-31 with 16.5 seconds remaining in the half as he set up a final play for the half.



Shrewsberry would go back to what worked for his team all half, a pick and roll up top with Pickett forcing the switch onto Edey. Again Pickett pumped and scooped a shot up at the hoop around Edey and again it went in, giving Penn State a 37-31 lead at half.











