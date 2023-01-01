#1 Purdue now has no competition on top of the rankings. UConn's men's basketball team lost this week and Purdue is just one of two undefeated teams remaining with New Mexico. Its non-conference schedule was everything Matt Painter wanted for his team. Purdue put double-digit wins up against West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke in the span of four days on a neutral floor and took care of business with a manageable non-conference schedule after the trip to Portland.



Purdue has jumped out to a 2-0 conference record with a home win against the lowly Minnesota Golden Gophers, and survived on the road against a tough Nebraska team in overtime. Purdue will host Rutgers as the #1 team in the nation for the fourth straight week.



Rutgers knows a little something about upsetting a #1 Purdue team.



Last season, Purdue was crowned #1 for the first time in school history. Their first game with the ranking had them traveling to Piscataway, NJ and taking on a Ron Harper Jr. team without Geo Baker player.



It was Purdue's only week as the #1 team last year thanks to a half-court euro step heave from Ron Harper Jr. that gave Rutgers the 70-68 win in the hostile Jersey Mike's Arena.



Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. are both gone from this year's team for Rutgers. So is Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey for Purdue. Purdue is 13-0, Rutgers is 9-4, and both teams are thriving with new identities.



Big Ten play kicks off in full with one of the best matchups of the season, as the 5th best offense in the country with Purdue takes on Rutger's second best defense.





