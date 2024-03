Late into the night, Utah State took care of TCU 88-72.



Which means #1 Purdue will play #8 Utah State on Sunday. We now also know the time of the game with the two teams getting the second game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, starting tip time is 2:40 p.m. on CBS.



Both teams took care of some program demons on Friday night.



Purdue became just the second #1 seed to lose to a #16 seed last year, and this year took care of #16 Grambling State 78-50 after a strong second half and just the second 30-20 game in NCAA Tournament history in the last fifty years by Zach Edey.





Utah State hadn't won an NCAA Tournament game in over twenty years before knocking off TCU in convincing fashion.