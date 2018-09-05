Purdue Wednesday post-practice video
Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt and selected defensive players spoke to the media Wednesday evening about breakdowns in the first half against Northwestern and the upcoming game against Eastern Michigan.
Defensive coordinator Nick Holt
Defensive end Kai Higgins
Linebacker Markus Bailey
