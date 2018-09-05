Ticker
Purdue Wednesday post-practice video

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt and selected defensive players spoke to the media Wednesday evening about breakdowns in the first half against Northwestern and the upcoming game against Eastern Michigan.

Defensive coordinator Nick Holt

Defensive end Kai Higgins

Linebacker Markus Bailey

