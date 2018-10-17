Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-17 18:43:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue Wednesday post-practice video

Fjnbfcal4ou9iwp19jaa
Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, cornerbacks coach Derrick Jackson, linebacker Markus Bailey and defensive end Giovanni Reviere talked about the challenge of facing No. 2 Ohio State this weekend.

Defensive Coordinator Nick Holt

Cornerbacks Coach Derrick Jackson

Linebacker Markus Bailey

Defensive End Giovanni Reviere 

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}