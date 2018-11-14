Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-14 19:27:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue Wednesday Post-Practice Video

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Following the 41-10 loss at Minnesota and in the middle of its preparation for the Senior Day game against Wisconsin, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, secondary coach Anthony Poindexter, linebacker Markus Bailey and safety Brennan Thieneman spoke to media.

DC Nick Holt

Secondary coach Anthony Poindexter

LB Markus Bailey

Safety Brennan Thieneman 

