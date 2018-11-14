Purdue Wednesday Post-Practice Video
Following the 41-10 loss at Minnesota and in the middle of its preparation for the Senior Day game against Wisconsin, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt, secondary coach Anthony Poindexter, linebacker Markus Bailey and safety Brennan Thieneman spoke to media.
DC Nick Holt
Secondary coach Anthony Poindexter
LB Markus Bailey
Safety Brennan Thieneman
