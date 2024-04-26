As long as the weather holds Purdue baseball will take center stage tonight in Chicago. The Boilermakers are back in Big Ten play and they are headed to the Windy City to face Northwestern this weekend. The final two games of the season will be at Rocky Miller Park on Northwestern’s campus, but tonight at 8pm ET on BTN Purdue and Northwestern will play in the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field. If you’re local to Chicago this is a great time to get out to the ballpark. General Admission tickets are just $15. Purdue (26-15, 8-4 Big Ten) at Northwestern (13-23, 2-10 Big Ten) Series Opener at Wrigley Field: Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET / Big Ten Network Middle Game in Evanston: Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. ET / B1G+ Series Finale in Evanston: Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. ET / B1G+ Rocky & Berenice Miller Park / Evanston, Illinois PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS Friday: Jordan Morales (Grad, LHP) vs. NU's Kyle Potthoff (Grad, RHP) Saturday: Luke Wagner (Sr, LHP) vs. TBA for Northwestern Sunday: Jonathan Blackwell (Sr, LHP) vs. TBA for Northwestern Purdue enters this weekend on a seven game winning streak in conference play, having swept Rutgers and Michigan State in its last two weekend series. With 12 games to go Purdue is now in the thick of the Big Ten race and it should finish in the top 8 to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament. Here are the standings right now.

Big Ten Baseball Standings Team Conference Record Illinois 10-2 Michigan 10-5 Purdue 8-4 Nebraska 8.4 Iowa 9-6 Indiana 7-5 Ohio State 6-6 Michigan State 5-7 Maryland 6-9 Penn State 6-9 Minnesota 4-8 Rutgers 3-9 Northwestern 2-10

Michigan is hosting Long Beach State out of conference this week, so they will be static in the standings. Purdue still has remaining series at home against Indiana and Illinois, while it must go to Northwestern and Michigan. Purdue's overall record is at 26-15 after a 10-6 win over Evansville on Wednesday night. With an RPI of 67 the Boilermakers are on the outside looking in to the NCAA Tournament, but a strong finish and potential regular season conference title would possibly get them into the field. Part of that strong finish would be another sweep this weekend against last place Northwestern. The Wildcats have been swept three times in conference play, but they did take a pair from Maryland two weeks ago. Their struggles stem from having a league worst .247 average at the plate. It is hard to say what Purdue's pitching will do, however. Two weeks ago the Boilers were dominant in giving up just three runs over 27 innings against Michigan State. Last week East Tennessee State knocked the pitching staff around a bit. Northwestern is also last in the league in team ERA at 7.34. That bodes well for Purdue, especially two-time reigning Freshman of the Week Luke Gaffney. Gaffney is third in the conference with a .399 average and he leads the Big Ten with 56 RBI. He is also sixth with 10 home runs, so a triple crown at the plate is possible for the freshman. Camden Gasser is 10th in the league with a .355 average, while Connor Caskenette is third with 48 RBI. Purdue needs another sweep this weekend, especially with first place Illinois facing a difficult series at Maryland. Nebraska and Iowa face each other this week, so it is a great chance for Purdue to move into first place with a sweep.

Men's Golf - Big Ten Championships at Ohio State - Friday-Sunday Softball - at Maryland - Friday-Sunday Men's Tennis - Season ended with 4-3 loss to Penn State at Big Ten Championships on Thursday. Women's Tennis - vs. No. 1 Michigan at Big Ten Championships - Friday Track & Field - Drake Relays - Friday-Saturday

