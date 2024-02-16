We have another sport kicking off this weekend as Purdue baseball starts it 2024 season down in Texas. The Boilers are in Sugar Land, Texas to take on Stony Brook in a four game series. Penn State transfer Jordan Morales will get the opening day start, while Johnathan Blackwell and Kyle Iwinski, who were both in last season's rotation, will start both games of the Saturday DH. Sunday's game 4 starter is still up in the air.

The Seawolves were 23-29 a year ago, while Purdue is looking to improve on a 24-29 record from last season.

Here is the full Purdue Sports Schedule for the weekend:

Men's Basketball - at Ohio State, 1pm Sunday (CBS)

Women's Basketball - vs. Nebraska, 4pm Saturday (BTN+)

Baseball - vs. Stony Brook (Sugar Land, TX), 4pm Friday, 2pm Saturday (DH), 2pm Sunday

Softball - The Fonseca Memorial Tournament, Tampa, FL. vs. Illinois-Chicago 11:30am Friday, vs. South Florida 7pm Friday (ESPN+), vs. Boston College 9am Saturday, vs. Hofstra 11:30am Sunday, vs. South Florida 2pm Sunday (ESPN+)

Women's Golf - Spartan Sun Coast Invitational, Sarasota, FL Sunday-Monday

Women's Tennis - vs. Memphis Noon Sunday

Wrestling - vs. Illinois 7pm Friday (BTN+)



