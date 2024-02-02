The premier event of the weekend is, of course, the men's basketball game at Wisconsin. After a pair of overtime games the last two nights that went in Purdue's favor it means that first place is on the line. Elsewhere, Purdue looks to end long losing streaks in wrestling and women's basketball. Women's golf also begins its spring season as a top 25 team. Here is the full Purdue Sports Schedule for the weekend: Men's Basketball - at Wisconsin, 1pm Sanday (CBS) Women's Basketball - vs. Illinois, 8pm Sunday (BTN) Women's Golf - Puerto Rico Classic Sunday-Tuesday (Season opener) Swimming & Diving - vs. Minnesota & Northwestern, Friday & Saturday (BTN+) Men's Tennis - at Dartmouth, 4pm Friday, at Yale Noon, Sunday Women's Tennis - at Tulsa, 11:30am Saturday Indoor Track & Field - Meyo Invitational at Notre Dame, 4pm Friday, 10am Saturday Wrestling - vs. Wisconsin 1pm Sunday (BTN+)



