Purdue softball starts its 2024 season today, and with it begins a new era. Magali Frezzotti has taken over the program, and right from the beginning it will face a challenge as it plays top 10 Georgia twice in its home tournament in Athens. Purdue fans will also enjoy the Super Bowl this weekend, where either George Karlaftis will become the ninth player from Purdue to win multiple rings or Jalen Graham will become the 26th different Purdue player to win one. Karlaftis would be the first to go back-to-back since Matt Light, Gene Mruczkowski, and Brandon Gorin won back-to-back with the Patriots.

Here is the full Purdue Sports Schedule for the weekend:

Men's Basketball - vs. Indiana, 8pm Saturday (FOX)

Women's Basketball - at Indiana 2pm Sunday (BTN+)

Softball - Red & Black Showcase, Athens, GA. vs. Murray State 10:30am Friday, vs. South Dakota 1pm Friday, vs. #6 Georgia 3:30pm Saturday (SEC Network+), vs. South Dakota 6pm Saturday, vs. #6 Georgia Noon Sunday (SEC Network+)

Men's Golf - Puerto Rico Classic Sunday-Tuesday (Season Opener)

Women's Golf - Spartan Sun Coast Invitational, Sarasota, FL Sunday-Monday

Men's Tennis - vs. Drake 5pm Saturday, vs. Brown Noon Sunday

Women's Tennis - vs. Mississippi 1pm Friday, vs. Butler Noon Saturday

Indoor Track & Field - at Clemson Tiger Paw invitational and Windy City Invitational (Split squad. Distance runners, jumpers, combined event athletes and throwers will compete in Chicago, while Purdue's sprinters and horizontal jumpers are headed to Clemson.)

Wrestling - vs. Northwestern 8pm Friday (BTN+), vs. Minnesota Noon Sunday (BTN+)



