The marquee event of the weekend will be at Mackey Arena Sunday afternoon, as Purdue hosts Indiana in women's basketball. The Hoosiers have dominated the rivalry with Purdue of late, winning the last nine in the series under Teri Moren. That has closed Purdue's lead in the rivalry to 55-40 all-time. Here is the full Purdue Sports Schedule for the weekend: Men's Basketball - at Iowa, 2pm Saturday (Fox Sports 1) Women's Basketball - vs. Indiana 2pm Sunday (Peacock) Men's Tennis - at Oregon Friday 8:30pm, vs. Portland Saturday 7:30pm Women's Tennis - vs. Miami (OH) Saturday 11am, vs. Xavier Sunday Noon Indoor Track & Field - at Simmons-Harvey Invitational, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday 9am Wrestling - at Iowa 8pm Friday (BTN), at Nebraska 2pm Sunday (BTN+)



Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Advertisement

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

The 2023-24 season means a new TV deal for the Big Ten. Football and basketball will have games scattered across FOX, FS1, BTN, NBC, CBS, and Peacock. If you're looking for a service that has live sports consider both FuboTV and Hulu (with live sports). Boiler Upload is also an affiliate sponsor with Peacock, where new Peacock subscriptions help keep the lights on here. Finally, the best way to see a game is in person, so book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites near campus and get your tickets via Stubhub.