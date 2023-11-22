It is officially transfer portal season and one of Purdue's top wide receivers has announced his departure from the program. TJ Sheffield will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, he shared via X on Wednesday.

The redshirt senior pass catcher spent five seasons in West Lafayette, racking up 118 catches for 1,209 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Boilermakers, including being the second-leading receiver and team captain for Purdue in 2023. This season, Sheffield accounted for 32 catches for 381 yards and two scores.

Purdue is currently set to have a core group of Jahmal Edrine, Deion Burks, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Jayden Dixon-Veal, Elijah Canion, Jaron Tibbs and Arhmad Branch at the wide receiver position heading into next season.

The transfer portal window officially opens on Monday, December 4th and Purdue already has one of its most notable departures known.