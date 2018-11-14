Wednesday's the first day of the NCAA's early basketball signing period, and Purdue is expected to sign all three of its Class of 2019 commitments — guard Isaiah Thompson, wing Brandon Newman and forward Mason Gillis.

Today's signings will not represent the completion of the 2019 class, most likely.

Purdue is among those awaiting wait word from blue-chip Minneapolis forward Zeke Nnaji, who's expected to decide on or another Nov. 24. He's down to Purdue, Kansas, UCLA, Baylor and Arizona and intends to make a late visit to North Carolina, too. He officially visited Purdue at the start of this month.

Purdue can sign up to five players, a maximum that would account for the possibility of All-American Carsen Edwards turning pro after this, his junior season.