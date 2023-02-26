Despite a 79-71 loss to IU on Saturday, Purdue will go into the week guaranteed a share of their 25th Big Ten Title in school history thanks to Maryland beating Northwestern at home on Sunday afternoon.



The magic number for Purdue is now down to 1 game. If Purdue beats either Wisconsin on the road or Illinois at home to end the season, they will be solo Big Ten Champions.



Purdue is 24-5 on the season with a 13-5 conference record. With Northwestern's loss, five Big Ten teams now have 7 conference losses. Purdue has just two games remaining on the season. The word Purdue could do is tie for the Big Ten conference at seven losses.



Purdue's season started as a rebuilding one with two freshman guards in the starting lineup, but Zach Edey's emergence as the best player in college basketball catapulted Purdue all the way up to #1 in the AP poll as they started the season 13-0.



Its season success crescendo'd with a 22-1 start after beating Penn State at home. It looked like Purdue would walk away with the Big Ten conference early in February, but book ended losses to IU has delayed Purdue's conference celebration.



All five of Purdue's losses has occurred in conference play with four of them coming in the last six games. Three of those have been on the road.



Purdue will look to get back on track Thursday night where they can wrap up the Big Ten Title all to themselves at Wisconsin.

Purdue can still win the title outright with either of the following scenarios:

1. One win in the final two games.

Or

2. One loss each by Indiana, Northwestern, Illinois, Maryland, and Michigan.







