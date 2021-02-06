GoldandBlack - Purdue withstands Northwestern flurry to beat Wildcats

PDF: Purdue-Northwestern stats

It was from easy, but Purdue got back In the win column Saturday afternoon, holding off pesky Northwestern, 75-70.

Freshman Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and redshirt freshman Mason Gillis 11 as the Boilermakers weathered some hot Northwestern shooting and an atypically unproductive game from Trevion Williams, who was held to eight points and plagued by foul trouble.

Purdue led by as many as 13 in the first half, but Northwestern made four threes in the final 2:32 before halftime to close on a 12-2 run and trail by just three at the break.

Despite holding numerous one-possession leads from there on out, though, Purdue never gave up the lead.

Miller Kopp's three with four-and-a-half minutes to go brought Northwestern within four points, but Brandon Newman answered with a step-back three to push the lead back to seven.

Zach Edey closed the door on Northwestern, with a blocked shot that led to a Brandon Newman dunk, then four free throws, pushing Purdue's lead to 11 with a minute to play. He finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Newman finished with 10 points.

In his first game back from COVID-19, Sasha Stefanovic played 14 minutes and scored four points, all from the foul line.

