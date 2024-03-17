Despite falling in the Big Ten Tournament last week, Purdue women's basketball isn't finished with the 2023-24 campaign just yet. Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers have formally accepted a bid to the WNIT to extend their season further into March.

It is just the fourth time in program history that Purdue will take part in the Women's National Invitational Tournament, the others being 2010, 2018 and 2021, and the second time under Gearlds. During those three WNIT appearances, the Boilermakers are 4-3, reaching the second weekend once, before losing to Indiana in 2018.

Purdue does not yet know its seeding and first round matchup, which will be released tomorrow. Other notable participants in the field include Minnesota, Wisconsin, Butler, Cincinnati, Providence, and Boise State, among others.

More information to come upon the seeding and bracket being unveiled.