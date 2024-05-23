The first piece of Purdue women's basketball 2024-25 non-conference slate is now set in stone. Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers will take on Kentucky inside Mackey Arena on December 14th to start a home-and-home series with the Wildcats, per an announcement by the program. Purdue will return the favor with a trip to Lexington during the 2025-26 campaign.

The two Midwest programs have played twice before, with Purdue holding a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series. The Boilermakers won 48-40 in December 1999 and 87-67 in December 2000. The Wildcats have never played in Mackey Arena, with the 2024 playing being the first.

Kentucky is under new leadership with Kenny Brooks taking over after a successful stint at Virginia Tech. Star guard and All-American Georgia Amoore and sophomore center Clara Strack followed Brooks to Lexington, who also landed Jordan Obi (Penn) and Dazia Lawrence (Charlotte) out of the transfer portal.

Former Purdue standout Lindsey Hicks will also return to her old stomping grounds as Kentucky's associate head coach. Hicks helped Purdue reach the National Championship Game in 2001, along with an Elite 8 and a Sweet 16 during her standout career in West Lafayette.