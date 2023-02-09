Purdue women's basketball has already put the loss to Indiana in the rear view mirror. While the Boilermakers acknowledge the defeat, they will not harp on it.

The team remains focused on what is in front of them, which is the final stretch of the regular season. That road to March begins with a trip to Rutgers on Thursday.

“Just trying to get them to understand that what happened Sunday was supposed to happen. Let's move on. We had a good week the week before, let's hang on to that momentum,” head coach Katie Gearlds said.

Fifth-year senior Cassidy Hardin echoed what her head coach said on Wednesday afternoon. Purdue views its next matchup against Rutgers as an opportunity to push forward after some of their momentum was halted by the Hoosiers over the weekend.

“It's a challenge for us to see how we respond and I think that's something that we're all looking forward to showing,” Hardin said.

Throughout the season, Purdue has dealt with adversity well. After starting the season 10-2, the Boilermakers went 2-4 in their next six games. The mid-season slump looked like it could derailed Purdue's NCAA Tournament hopes, but Gearlds' group responded with a three-game winning streak. The streak was halted by Indiana on Sunday and has Purdue looking to bounce back once again.

Purdue has rebounded after tough losses by staying focused despite what has happened previously. Hardin views that ability as something that has contributed to the team's recent success.

"I think it's really important with what we're trying to do. I say not to look ahead but I'm trying to get in the NCAA tournament, I think we have to take care of the game in front of us,” Hardin said.