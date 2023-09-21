Purdue women's basketball's full 2023-2024 schedule is now set in stone following the Big Ten's announcement of the conference schedule for the upcoming season.

The Boilermakers' non-conference slate has been known for almost three months, which includes trips to UCLA and Notre Dame, along with matchups against Florida and Georgia in the Bahamas and a home date with Texas A&M in Mackey Arena. The tough schedule could help Katie Gearlds and company get battle tested before the gauntlet that is the Big Ten season.

Purdue opens up conference play with a trip to Minnesota on December 10th in an appetizer for the Big Ten season before playing the Fighting Irish and Indiana State to round out the non-conference.

Conference play will pick back up for Purdue starting on December 30th when the Boilermakers host Wisconsin, followed by another home game against Rutgers on January 2nd. The first three conference opponents for Purdue were all below them in the standings last season with losing records during Big Ten play.

Following a favorable three game stretch, the level of opponents is expected to take a big leap throughout the month of January. Purdue will travel to Maryland on January 6th, Penn State on January 18th and Michigan State on January 24th the rest of the month, while having home games against Iowa on January 11th and Indiana on January 21st.

Purdue plays the top four teams from last season in a three week span, ending with Ohio State in Mackey Arena on January 28th before ending the month with a trip to Nebraska on January 31st.

The level of competition could take a dip in February as Purdue hosts Illinois before heading back to Bloomington for a rematch with Indiana on February 11th. The Boilermakers will also take a trip to Northwestern, followed by home games against Nebraska and Michigan State and a matchup with Wisconsin on the road.

Purdue closes out the regular season with Senior Night against Penn State on February 28th and going to Michigan for the lone matchup with the Wolverines in the regular season finale on March 3rd.

The 2024 Big Ten women's basketball tournament will be played in Minneapolis for the second straight year and be played from March 6th to March 10th.