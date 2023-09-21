News More News
Purdue women's basketball Big Ten schedule released

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue women's basketball's full 2023-2024 schedule is now set in stone following the Big Ten's announcement of the conference schedule for the upcoming season.

The Boilermakers' non-conference slate has been known for almost three months, which includes trips to UCLA and Notre Dame, along with matchups against Florida and Georgia in the Bahamas and a home date with Texas A&M in Mackey Arena. The tough schedule could help Katie Gearlds and company get battle tested before the gauntlet that is the Big Ten season.

Purdue opens up conference play with a trip to Minnesota on December 10th in an appetizer for the Big Ten season before playing the Fighting Irish and Indiana State to round out the non-conference.

Conference play will pick back up for Purdue starting on December 30th when the Boilermakers host Wisconsin, followed by another home game against Rutgers on January 2nd. The first three conference opponents for Purdue were all below them in the standings last season with losing records during Big Ten play.

Following a favorable three game stretch, the level of opponents is expected to take a big leap throughout the month of January. Purdue will travel to Maryland on January 6th, Penn State on January 18th and Michigan State on January 24th the rest of the month, while having home games against Iowa on January 11th and Indiana on January 21st.

Purdue plays the top four teams from last season in a three week span, ending with Ohio State in Mackey Arena on January 28th before ending the month with a trip to Nebraska on January 31st.

The level of competition could take a dip in February as Purdue hosts Illinois before heading back to Bloomington for a rematch with Indiana on February 11th. The Boilermakers will also take a trip to Northwestern, followed by home games against Nebraska and Michigan State and a matchup with Wisconsin on the road.

Purdue closes out the regular season with Senior Night against Penn State on February 28th and going to Michigan for the lone matchup with the Wolverines in the regular season finale on March 3rd.

The 2024 Big Ten women's basketball tournament will be played in Minneapolis for the second straight year and be played from March 6th to March 10th.

Take a look at Purdue's full 2023-2024 schedule:

Full 2023-24 Purdue Women's Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Home/Away/Neutral

October 29th

Quincy (Exhibition)

Home

November 6th

UCLA

Away

November 12th

Southern

Home

November 16th

Texas A&M

Home

November 20th

Florida

Bahamas

November 22nd

Georgia

Bahamas

November 26th

Southern Indiana

Home

December 1st

Dayton

Away

December 3rd

Valparaiso

Home

December 6th

Southeast Missouri State

Home

December 10th

Minnesota

Away

December 17th

Notre Dame

Away

December 20th

Indiana State

Home

December 30th

Wisconsin

Home

January 2nd

Rutgers

Home

January 6th

Maryland

Away

January 10th

Iowa

Home

January 18th

Penn State

Away

January 21st

Indiana

Home

January 24th

Michigan State

Away

January 28th

Ohio State

Home

January 31st

Nebraska

Away

February 5th

Illinois

Home

February 11st

Indiana

Away

February 14th

Northwestern

Away

February 17th

Nebraska

Home

February 21st

Michigan State

Home

February 25th

Wisconsin

Away

February 28th

Penn State

Home

March 3rd

Michigan

Away
