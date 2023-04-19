Purdue women's basketball picked up a pair of highly-touted sisters Wednesday as class of 2023 recruit Amiyah Reynolds and Maryland transfer Mila Reynolds both announced their commitments to the Boilermakers.

Head coach Katie Gearlds and her new assistant coach tandem landed the duo after Mila entered the transfer portal and Amiyah re-opened her recruitment on March 29th. Purdue pursued both of the South Bend natives before their respective commitments to the Terrapins, but got them on the second go-around.

The elder Reynolds was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, coming in as the 60th ranked player in the country and third best in Indiana, per ESPN. During her senior year, she helped lead South Bend Washington to the Class 3A state title alongside her sister. She averaged 21.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game en route to being named an Indiana All-Star.

During her lone season at Maryland, Reynolds played sparingly, averaging 1.0 point and 0.9 rebounds in five minutes per game. At 6'3", Mila Reynolds could fit in at the four under Katie Gearlds, with the ability to play inside and out. She may also see some time at the five alongside returning big Caitlyn Harper.

Incoming freshman, Amiyah Reynolds, also had a successful high school career in her own right. This past season, she averaged 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on a South Bend Washington team that was ranked 12th in the country by ESPN. She was named an Indiana All-Star and first team AP All-State.

The younger Reynolds went down with a season-ending foot injury in February that required surgery, making her status for next season uncertain. Her availability will depend on how she progresses in her rehab this summer, but a redshirt season is on the table.

Mila and Amiyah also reunite with a former high school teammate, Rashunda Jones, who is one of the crown jewels of the 2023 recruiting class for the Boilermakers.

Purdue has undergone a massive roster overhaul this off-season, seeing seven players depart and now seven incoming players to replace them with the commitments of the talented sisters. They will join Rashunda Jones, Mary Ashley Groot, McKenna Layden, Emily Monson and Sophie Swanson as Boilermaker newcomers in 2023-2024.