Katie Gearld's Boilermakers will be busy early, traveling to UCLA on November 6th for its second game of the season, previewing what will be an in-conference game next season.



Texas A&M will make a return trip to West Lafayette to play in Mackey Arena before Purdue Women take off to the Bahamas to take on a pair of SEC teams, Florida and Georgia, in an early season tournament.



Purdue will also travel to Dayton on December 1st and Notre Dame on December 17th to take on Notre Dame in an inter-state show down.



Purdue is looking to build off an NCAA appearance last season as Gearlds' enters her third season at her alma mater.