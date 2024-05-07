A new era of Big Ten athletics brings a new-look conference slate for Purdue women's basketball. The Boilermakers now have their Big Ten opponents and where they will be playing locked in for next season. Purdue is coming off a 15-19 campaign, its worst mark under soon-to-be fourth-year head coach Katie Gearlds, but did secure two wins in the WNIT. Gearlds and company will have a gauntlet in the expanded conference in 2024-25.

Under the new scheduling format Purdue will play each Big Ten team once and one team twice, which unsurprisingly, is in-state rival Indiana. Among the home only matchups that will visit Mackey Arena next season are USC, UCLA, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern and Maryland. Purdue will hit the road for its only matchups against Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, Michigan State, Rutgers, Penn State and Illinois. The Big Ten is set to be loaded and possibly the top conference in the country next season, having five teams that finished in the AP Top 25, all of which are expected to be players for the Big Ten regular season title in 2024-25. Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana will all lose star players to the WNBA, but will be in the upper echelon of the conference.