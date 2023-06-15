Another piece of Purdue women's basketball's non-conference slate has been added as the Boilermakers will travel out west to open the season at UCLA, the school announced Thursday. The game will be on November 6th at Pauley Pavilion.

November's matchup will be the fourth between the two teams all-time, and the first since 2006. All three of the previous tilts were during head coach Katie Gearlds' playing career with the Boilermakers, where the team held a 2-1 record.

It will be a tough test for the new-look Boilermakers, who will have eight newcomers on the roster in 2023-2024. The Bruins were 27-10 last season and made it to the Sweet 16 before losing to South Carolina. UCLA is expected to be ranked heading into the season.

The matchup between future Big Ten foes adds another highly-anticipated showdown to the non-conference schedule. Purdue will also compete in the 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship on November 20th and 22nd. That field consists of Columbia, East Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall and USC. It will be a non-bracketed event, meaning Purdue will play two standalone games.

Purdue's non-conference schedule will continue to take shape over the next few months as the program looks to build on its momentum of 2022-2023.