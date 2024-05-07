Purdue's second round at the Las Vegas Regional set a program record with an 8-under 280 that's put Purdue Women's Golf team in second place heading into the final round on Wednesday where the top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, California.



Purdue started off strong in their opening round, going into the second day in third place, but had an even better follow up, tying for the lowest round of the day and tournament with No. 9 Arkansas which sits in the lead just four shots ahead of Purdue at (-16).



The 8-under ties the lowest round ever shot by a Purdue women's team in an NCAA Tournament. That team? The National Champion 2010 Boilermakers.



Purdue has a ten shot lead over third place UCLA and a 14 shot lead over fifth place Baylor while just four shots separate Purdue and the top-ten Arkansas team that's gone out and shot back to back 280's to start the tournament.



Purdue women have an advantage having played the course in March and that confidence has paid off as its gotten great production from its upper and lower classmen.