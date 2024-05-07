Purdue Women's Golf moves into 2nd at NCAA Las Vegas Regional
Purdue's second round at the Las Vegas Regional set a program record with an 8-under 280 that's put Purdue Women's Golf team in second place heading into the final round on Wednesday where the top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, California.
Purdue started off strong in their opening round, going into the second day in third place, but had an even better follow up, tying for the lowest round of the day and tournament with No. 9 Arkansas which sits in the lead just four shots ahead of Purdue at (-16).
The 8-under ties the lowest round ever shot by a Purdue women's team in an NCAA Tournament. That team? The National Champion 2010 Boilermakers.
Purdue has a ten shot lead over third place UCLA and a 14 shot lead over fifth place Baylor while just four shots separate Purdue and the top-ten Arkansas team that's gone out and shot back to back 280's to start the tournament.
Purdue women have an advantage having played the course in March and that confidence has paid off as its gotten great production from its upper and lower classmen.
Momo Sugiyama (Jr.) and Ashley Kozlowski (Sr.) have led the way for Purdue with both shooting a matching 71-69-140 (-4) to start the NCAA Regional.
They've received help on both days from freshman Jasmine Kahler who has shot a rock steady 71-70-141 (-3) in her first NCAA Regional action.
Junior Natasha Kiel added a 71 (-1) on Monday and senior Jocelyn Bruch shot an even par-72 on Tuesday to help create separation to advance and stay in contention with Arkansas for winning the Regional.
No other team has made more birdies than the Boilers at the Spanish Trail Country Club with 36 birdies as a team, attacking par fives by scoring (-11) on them and (-6) on the par-fours.
Sugiyama and Kozlowski are tied for sixth individually for the tournament. If Purdue can catch Arkansas it would be just the second regional championship in program history.
Wednesday's round is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET.