Purdue women's offense took a minute to rev up, and Butler's run in the second quarter had the Boilers reeling, but Mila Reynolds back to back threes sparked an offensive surge that pushed Purdue ahead going into the half and its offense kept the pedal to the floor in the second half, taking out Butler SCORE HERE in the WNIT



Purdue had a bye for the first round of the tournament, but Butler got to host at the Hinkle Fieldhouse.



But it was Purdue's second half surge and hot shooting that led the way.



After a 26-19 Butler lead in the second half, Purdue responded with a 12-2 run to end the half. Mila Reynolds knocked down two three-pointers, Abbey Ellis finished at the rim, and Sophie Swanson had back to back buckets to end the half and give Purdue a 31-28 lead.



Jeanae Terry made history in the first half, becoming the first player in Big Ten Women's history to have 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 700 assists in their career.

Butler's Karsyn Norman tied up the game in the second half on a three, but Purdue would reel off a 13-0 run in response.



Once again it was Reynolds three-point shot that helped open things up for Purdue. After a Mary Ashley Stevenson lay up, Reynolds knocked down her third three of the game.



Sophie Swanson then banked in a long three-pointer before another Reynolds three gave Purdue a 46-33 lead late in the third quarter.



But Butler would make a charge in the fourth quarter.



Rachel Kent would knock down a three-pointer and Sydney Jaynes would get a lay up and two free throws to go in two possessions, cutting Purdue's lead to 55-51 with just under five minutes to play.



Abbey Ellis would stop the bleeding, hitting a pull up jumper from the mid-range and them Reynolds would add to her career high with a turnaround from the left block.



A forced turnover would then lead to an Ellis lay up and Purdue's lead would swell to 61-51.



A final made free throw would end Reynolds night with 15 points while making four three-pointers. The transfer from Maryland's previous career-high of 7 points was more than doubled in her first post season game for Purdue.



Purdue was 6 of 15 from three for the game while holding Butler to 6 of 22 from deep and 20 of 64 from the field.



Jeanae Terry would have just 4 points in this one but would grab 12 rebounds and have five assists.



Jayla Smith had 11 points for Purdue and Abbey Ellis finished with 10 points and 4 assists.





Purdue will go on to play Duquesne in the next round of the WNIT.