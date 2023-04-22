Purdue Wraps Up Spring Practice - "We Know What We Got"
Ryan Walters had a simple objective heading into the final week of Purdue's spring practice schedule. Put in good work and stay healthy. After Saturday's final spring practice, the Boilermakers accomplished that mission.
"I didn't feel like we needed to fabricate any scenarios today. For this last one, just wanted to get out and go play, put the ball down, and see how the guys reacted, and we got good quality work in and then got out healthy," Walters said.
Saturday's spring practice finale was not the traditional spring game that is typically held by programs around the country. An under-construction Ross-Ade Stadium, a flurry of injuries, and inclement weather forced Purdue to have a final spring practice instead.
It was a successful ending to Walters' first spring as the Boilermakers' new head coach. Walters was pleased with the work his team put in as they head towards summer workouts starting back up in less than two months.
"We got some scrimmage in today. Just worked on some different scenarios. I'm happy with where we're at offensively and defensively. There was some good back and forth today. Our guys made plays, it was clean, stayed relatively healthy. I'm excited for the guys to get back from May break," Walters said.
Following the team's first practice on March 22nd, Walters shared that he viewed success as the program showing steady improvement day in and day out.
A month later, the Boilermakers' head coach feels that his team accomplished that task, as they did not take a single practice for granted and improved across the board.
"We got better, I feel like every day. I don't think there was a practice where we wasted one," Walters said.
That success came despite dealing with injury troubles at almost every position group on the roster. Purdue was without projected starters Broc Thompson, Gus Hartwig, Garrett Miller, Kydran Jenkins, and Isaiah Nichols, among other key contributors, throughout the entirety of the spring session.
The Boilermakers also saw some contributors pick up varying ailments as the spring wore on. Cam Allen, Cole Brevard, Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen, and Tee Denson all missed time over the last two weeks of practice.
While Purdue was injury-riddled for the last month, Walters shared that several players stepped up to help them get through the 15 practice slate.
"Even when we got thin at some certain spots, guys stepped up, and we were still able to get good work in," Walters said.
In addition to seeing several standouts on the practice field, the Boilermakers also started building cohesion on the roster during this new era of Purdue football. The camaraderie amongst the players was something Walters took notice of.
"Guys are really working hard and got good chemistry, and they're rooting for each other and taking care of each other," Walters said.
Not only was Walters pleased with the progress the Boilermakers made over the last month, but he was also impressed by the coaching staff he assembled this off-season. Purdue replaced every on-field coach in the last few months after the Brohm to Walters coaching change.
While many of the coaches have prior time spent coaching together, Walters feels like they have built a strong connection in just a short time of being in West Lafayette.
"I'm very, very pleased with where we are, not only as a team from a roster standpoint, but also with it as a staff. This is our first time working in its totality together, and it's been an awesome experience. Guys are doing the right things and working hard," Walters said.
What's next for Walters and the Boilermakers? Back to the recruiting trail on various fronts. The first few months of the Purdue head coach's tenure were dedicated to salvaging a depleted 2023 recruiting class while searching for additional talent and depth on the transfer portal market. Walters and his staff will return to the recruiting grind over the next month or so.
"Hitting the recruiting trail tough with the transfer portal and trying to get a good jump on evals with the [2024 and [2025] class," Walters said.
This spring provided the new coaching staff with the opportunity to see what they have to work with and which areas they could look to improve with potential incoming transfers. Walters says they have identified who has proved themselves thus far.
"We know what we got. We know, you know, who we can count on," Walters said.
The process of bringing in more talent has already begun with recent portal additions of defensive lineman Malik Langham and cornerback Marquis Wilson. D-II All-American cornerback Shon Stephens will join them if his hardship waiver goes through. Purdue is also pursuing dozens of available players in the transfer portal currently.
Walters shared that if Purdue's plans go accordingly, the roster could look very different by the time August's fall camp rolls around.
"Potentially, it could look a lot different if [what] I think happens, happens. Obviously, you never know with recruiting these days and NIL and what some schools may or may not be able to offer and provide," Walters said. "We'll see in June who's here and who's not."
While the roster could have a much different makeup the next time we see the Boilermakers hit the practice field, Purdue has set a strong base for what it hopes to accomplish in year one of the Ryan Walters era.