Purdue's wide receivers say they're prepared for the responsibility of being the catalyst for the offense's momentum during a game.

So when the Boilermakers left Spartan Stadium last weekend with only three pass plays of 20 yards or more, the receivers knew they needed to shoulder some of the blame for the 23-13 loss to Michigan State.

"We just couldn't get anything going for ourselves and then we tried to get it going late and it didn't work out," Zico said. "We've got to be more intense in that receivers room because we're like the juice of this team. If we make plays, everybody gets hyped. When we don't, we're a step slow like we were (Saturday)."

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm came away severely disappointed with his outside receivers not being able to win many one-on-one battles for contested catches against Michigan State's secondary.

Saturday, the Boilermakers (4-4, 3-2 in Big Ten) will host No. 16 Iowa (6-2, 3-2) and a defense that is eighth in the country in allowing the fewest plays of 20 yards or more. Even after a sluggish performance at MSU, Purdue's offense is tied for sixth in the nation with 21 passing plays of 30 yards or more.

"I think for the last four games, maybe even five, we've been able to win more one-on-one matchups than I anticipated to be quite honest with you," Brohm said Monday. "I went back and looked at the film against Iowa last year. We won the game because we hit three shots over their head and we hit one scramble for a touchdown."

Brohm has been stressing all season that Purdue needs to be able to make challenging catches because the speed of most Big Ten defenses doesn't allow for many easy receptions. However, besides Rondale Moore, the only Purdue wide receiver averaging 50 yards or more per game is Zico.

"It's not so much about getting wide open as it is being able to make contested catches because in this league, we've got to understand, nobody is calling pass interference so you've got to go get that ball," Zico said. "You're not getting too wide open and if you are, it was a busted coverage."

In his receivers room, JaMarcus Shephard knows how he coaches his outside receivers from Zico to Jared Sparks and Terry Wright is not a one-tactic fits all proposition emotionally and physically.

"I should be a psychologist and in another life, that's what I would be," Shephard said. "Especially in that room and any receivers coach knows what I'm talking about. You’ve got the most personalities in that room. That receivers room is where they come in all shapes and sizes. No matter what, you're trying to give each what he needs. That's coaching, ladies and gentlemen."