The mood was somber when Braden Smith and Zach Edey made their way to the media room from the tunnels of Assembly Hall. Despite being Purdue's go to locker room guy, the mood didn't improve when David Jenkins Jr. sat down between them a few moments later.



Zach Edey has shouldered an incredible load this season. He's the National Player of the Year to this point, and despite the loss, was every bit as good for Purdue in Assembly Hall as he has been all season. In total, the big man added 33 more points and 18 more rebounds to what's been a convincing best player in college campaign.



But the 7'4" Junior's words were as heavy as any scoring or rebound burden he's been asked to carry all season.



"I think in the first half, the environment kind of shocked some of us," Zach Edey said hunching over a make shift table, pulling the microphone in front of him in a chair too short for him. "I feel like they outworked us in the first half. That was the story of the game."