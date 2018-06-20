Q&A: Purdue commitment Chase Triplett
It seems like forever ago now, but long before Purdue piled up one commitment after another this summer, Michigan City linebacker Chase Triplett became the Boilermakers' second verbal commitment toward the 2019 class.
GoldandBlack.com caught up with Triplett earlier this summer to discuss it and more.
GoldandBlack.com: What drew you to Purdue as soon as they offered?
Triplett: "The culture. What's going on at Purdue reminds me of the what's happening here in Michigan City, a new coach coming in and changing the culture. Getting the program back in the right direction. I like where Purdue is headed. The academics speak for itself. They have a great athletic program overall. Just everything that they're doing just draws me in, as a whole."
