GoldandBlack.com

For the first time since preseason camp opened, Purdue had all of its scholarship linebackers on the practice field.

After a brief absence due to a death in his family, sophomore linebacker Derrick Barnes returned Sunday for his first session as more than a observer. Due to NCAA rules, Barnes was allowed only to be in jersey and shorts the last two practices and will be allowed two days in shoulder pads and helmets before being fully cleared for contact.

His return gave Purdue its fullest linebacker unit of camp to date.

"Finally, thank God we're solidified now as we get into our second week of work," defensive play-caller and linebackers coach Nick Holt said after Sunday's practice. "It's good because this is going to be a huge week for us."

The noticeable difference in depth was evident to Holt as Purdue's second-year coordinator saw more bodies in his linebacker meeting room.

In its first four practices, Purdue has at one time or another been without Barnes, Tobias Larry (discipline issue) and Jack Smith (NCAA clearance) for an already thin corps of linebackers.

"It's so funny with these guys because it's been like this guy isn't here this day and then they have to go through the acclimation process and it's just been a headache to get all of our guys out there," Holt said Sunday. "Derrick couldn't go because he's been at a funeral all week. Now he's cleared and he's gone through all of his stuff."

Even without Barnes in shoulder pads, Purdue was able to put him with the second unit alongside Larry and redshirt freshman Jonah Williams. Butkus Award watch list nominee Markus Bailey is anchoring the first-team unit alongside freshman Jaylan Alexander and sophomore Cornel Jones as the starting linebackers

Purdue continues to work Ball at linebacker: Despite being initially recruited to play defensive back, true freshman Elijah Ball continues to work with linebackers in practice. Ball, a 200-pounder , was working Friday with the second-string group of linebackers that included Larry and Williams.

Ball continued work with the linebackers on Sunday but saw some time with the first-team defense in the nickel position, playing closer to the line of scrimmage, and thus requiring some linebacker-type responsibilities.

Whether Ball remains at linebacker is still a question mark and could depend on depth at the position. but Holt said this situation would continue throughout the 2018 season.

Shoulder pads bring a more physical but dangerous form of practice: One of the things that made Brohm displeased on Friday carried over into Sunday's workout as well. Purdue's physicality in just shoulder pads went a little far at times, with players often tackling to the ground when they're not supposed to be, as well as an incident or two that could have bordered on targeting had their been officiating.

Brohm booted wide receiver Issac Zico from practice late during Sunday's session after a scuffle with linebacker Cornel Jones, who tackled Zico after the receiver had swung at his helmet.

Markus Bailey, one of Purdue's team captains, then spoke with Jones to discuss his handling of the situation.

"I pulled him aside and said, 'Uou don't need to retaliate against a teammate,'" Bailey said. "Nobody is going to think you're soft for not retaliating."

Ironically, Jones confirmed after practice that he and Zico were "locker mates" last season.