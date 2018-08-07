GoldandBlack.com

Some quick notes from Tuesday's Purdue football training camp practice.

• Today was the final practice open to fans and media. All practices from here on out are closed.

• Purdue's corps of experienced running backs found itself down to just one Tuesday, at least for the time being.

With senior Markell Jones requiring stitches for the "open incision" that apparently occurred during Monday's practice and with Tario Fuller getting a day off after seemingly dealing with a hamstring issue Monday, Purdue was down to just DJ Knox today from its group of experienced backs.

Richie Worship remains out indefinitely as part of his ACL recovery and Jeff Brohm has not sounded optimistic that he'll be available any time soon.

• The nickel position seems like it'll be prominently incorporated into Purdue's defense this season, and to that end, safety Simeon Smiley seems to be the Boilermakers' top option right now, but veteran safeties Navon Mosley and Jacob Thieneman are expected to also be able to rotate in if needed there, and freshman Elijah Ball continues to be cross-trained in a variety of roles, nickel included.