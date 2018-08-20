GoldandBlack.com

Some quick notes from Purdue's first 2018 practice with fall classes in session:

In a post-practice interview with senior Isaac Zico Monday afternoon, the senior receiver said Jared Sparks has a severely sprained ankle, suffered in a closed practice session, and the sophomore receiver has missed more than a week of action. Sparks had been one of Purdue's top performers through the first week of preseason camp.

While it's unclear when Sparks will be cleared to return to action — Coach Jeff Brohm has seemed optimistic about his availability for the opener next Thursday — Zico and classmate Terry Wright said Monday that Sparks' injury was the moment they knew they'd be counted on for immediate results.

"When we found out he sprained his ankle again and I (asked), 'When is he going to be back?' and he said, 'I don't know' so if that's the case (Wright and I) have to be the two that step up and do it all," Zico said. "That's what we're doing now. Every day is progress."

It's still anticipated that Sparks is likely to be available when Purdue hosts Northwestern on Aug. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN), but receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said Monday that in the meantime, Zico and Wright have shown signs of major improvement, especially in catching deep passes — a hot-button issue for Purdue this preseason.

"There's a physical attribute to this game and to be able to make tough, contested catches against defenders (is critical)," Shephard said. "Certainly they're in a much better place than they were before."

Additional notes from Monday:

- With Matt McCann still being out with a severe knee sprain, Purdue is still debating the use of Bearooz Yacoobi at a guard spot with Eric Swingler at the right tackle spot. McCann's injury will need to be monitored to determine if his versatility will be a viable option for offensive line coach Dale Williams in the season opener

"Matt can play wherever we want him because he's a big guy with quick feet," left tackle Grant Hermanns said. "We have variations of our starting five right now and that's the best thing about (coaches) Brohm and Williams because they'll put the five out there and don't care if it is sophomores or freshmen or who they are."

- Zico provided some additional insight into why Brohm was disappointed after Saturday's scrimmage. Zico described the first few drives by Purdue's first-string offense and why Brohm described it as turnover-heavy.

"Started off with a pick," Zico said. "Turn around with the next drive and had a pick. Turn around with the next drive and had another pick. So it was a wake-up call, I'll say that."