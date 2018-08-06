Some quick news and notes from Monday morning's Purdue football practice, its first in full gear.

• Following Purdue's fifth practice and first in full gear, Brohm suggested he's been pleased with the approach and effort of some of his more experienced players.

But ...

"And then the others that haven't played as much, they need to pick it up. They need to get better and they need to get better fast."

"And that's not just on the defensive side of the ball. That's on the offensive side, too. There's a lot of guys who need to play better, find a way to make more plays and be more consistent."

On the broader topic of urgency and perhaps by extension, handling success, Brohm said, when asked, "I still like our team. Right now we're in the process of throwing a lot at them at the beginning of camp. You're going to have some guys spinning and you're not going to be able to play as fast as they will. That's how we want it — to make it hard on them.

"To get an accurate read on right now, I wouldn't judge it based solely on that right now, but I think our guys are going to be (ready). Now, we've got to make sure they understand that the reason we won last year was because we played our hard, our guys were tough and they played smart and they did it every game and when we did, we had a chance. And when we've taken the field out here for practice and not displayed that, we're not very good.

"If we do that, and learn to do it, every snap and every play, I think we'll have a chance again."

• Brohm said fellow running back Richie Worship, who's recovering from ACL surgery, is "still a week or two before we figure out where we go from there.

"Whether he's back or not, I'm not sure."

Friday at media day, Brohm didn't sound optimistic about Worship's timeline, saying it would take longer than first anticipated and long hoped.

• Running back Markell Jones left practice holding his right wrist and hand area. Brohm said afterward he believed the issue to be an "open incision" on his hand that required attention.

• Defensive end Giovanni Reviere has been sidelined by a foot injury suffered a few days ago, but was back at practice just for drillwork Monday. Brohm said he "should be back tomorrow and I don't think it will be long-term."

Semisi Fakasiieki took Reviere's place with the first team for much of Monday's 11-on-11 work.

• Freshman defensive lineman/linebacker Branson Deen underwent surgery today to repair his meniscus. He'd not practiced since Day 1. Brohm said he's likely out "two to four weeks."