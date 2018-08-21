Some quick notes from Purdue's Tuesday practice session:

Following practice, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm said he would inform Elijah Sindelar and David Blough "in next day or two" as who would be the starting quarterback against Northwestern next Thursday (8 p.m., ESPN) and start giving that player the majority of the first-team practice reps.

Brohm remained open on the idea of playing both quarterbacks in the opener if the situation called for it.

"It's always an option," Brohm said Tuesday evening. "I think whether we do or don't, you always have a guy warming up in the bullpen and ready to go in case you need a spark or things are stale. Both guys will be ready to play."

Whether there will be a public acknowledgement of the choice prior to the game remains to be seen.

Additional notes from Tuesday's practice

- Brohm listed two true freshmen not named Rondale Moore who'll likely play next Thursday against Northwestern: LB Jaylan Alexander and DL Jeff Marks. No surprise there but also said Elijah Ball, who had been working early with the first-team defense at both linebacker and nickel, "may not play early but he's on deck ready to go" after finding a positional home at safety.

"If guys are ready to play then we'll use them in a hurry, but if they're not, they won't get in the first couple of games," Brohm said.

- With Matt McCann still being out with a severe knee sprain, Brohm said the offensive line's starting five is beginning to come to form but the junior can still be part of that mix before the decision on the season-opener needs to be made. Last week, offensive line coach Dale Williams said generally that he could take that call all the way up to the day of the game so McCann is certainly still an option at guard or tackle.

- Brohm set a date of Sunday's practice session on when sophomore wide receiver Jared Sparks needs to be fully medically cleared for practice in order to play against Northwestern. Sparks has been inactive for a few weeks due to a severely sprained ankle.

- Brohm also said Purdue has not "officially" picked a starting kicker yet for the 2018 season but acknowledged the new redshirt rule as it pertains to J.D. Dellinger gives them options and suggests that senior Spencer Evans may be the likely choice for kickoffs and field goals.