Results from March 14th, 2023

16 seed, Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M at Corpus-Christi faced off yesterday to kick off the four play-in games in Dayton, Ohio. Corpus-Christi led by former Boilermaker assistant Steve Lutz would leave the game victorious, winning 75 to 71 over the Redhawks. Their reward is to play the number one overall seed, Alabama. The second game of the evening had Pittsburgh against Mississippi State, the two eleven seeds were neck and neck for the majority of the game. Pittsburgh would win 60 to 59, scoring with 10 seconds to go, Mississippi State would get one more shot, but miss. Pitt will play Iowa State in the round of 64 now.

Two More Play-In Games Today

Quick Look at Fairleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern

Texas Southern has the worst record in the NCAA Tournament, going into the SWAC Tournament, Texas Southern only had 10 wins. They would rattle off four wins in the tournament as an 8 seed to win it all. The Tigers have reached the NCAA Tournament three years in a row now, but never surpassed the round of 64. The tallest player on their roster is 6-10, though he rarely plays. Their leading scorer Devon Barnes is a sophomore from Memphis, Tennessee, he averaged 13.6 points per game. Texas Southern has four players that average at least 10 points per game, promoting their balanced attack. The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are known for playing the smallest lineup in college basketball and have hung their hat on that for years. They have no one taller than 6-7 on their roster. Their two starting guards, who are their leading scorers, are 5-8, 163 pounds and 5-9, 164 pounds, making even Braden Smith look big. Demetre Roberts leads the team in scoring, at nearly 17 points per game. His backcourt mate, Grant Singleton scores 14 points per game. The Knights love to play fast and get up and down the court in a hurry.

They are in the NCAA Tournament due to an archaic NCAA Rule, where a team transitioning to division one cannot make the Big Dance if they win their conference tournament. They lost their conference tournament championship 67 to 66 against Merrimack, who falls under the aforementioned archaic rule. The Knights ended their season at 19-15 ahead of the NCAA play-in game.

Dec 22, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Texas Southern Tigers guard Jordan Gilliam (11) looks to pass during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports (© William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

