Quick Look: Texas Southern vs Fairleigh Dickinson, Winner Plays Purdue
Results from March 14th, 2023
16 seed, Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M at Corpus-Christi faced off yesterday to kick off the four play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.
Corpus-Christi led by former Boilermaker assistant Steve Lutz would leave the game victorious, winning 75 to 71 over the Redhawks. Their reward is to play the number one overall seed, Alabama.
The second game of the evening had Pittsburgh against Mississippi State, the two eleven seeds were neck and neck for the majority of the game. Pittsburgh would win 60 to 59, scoring with 10 seconds to go, Mississippi State would get one more shot, but miss.
Pitt will play Iowa State in the round of 64 now.
Two More Play-In Games Today
Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern| 6:30 p.m. | truTV
No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | truTV
Quick Look at Fairleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern
Texas Southern has the worst record in the NCAA Tournament, going into the SWAC Tournament, Texas Southern only had 10 wins. They would rattle off four wins in the tournament as an 8 seed to win it all.
The Tigers have reached the NCAA Tournament three years in a row now, but never surpassed the round of 64. The tallest player on their roster is 6-10, though he rarely plays. Their leading scorer Devon Barnes is a sophomore from Memphis, Tennessee, he averaged 13.6 points per game. Texas Southern has four players that average at least 10 points per game, promoting their balanced attack.
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are known for playing the smallest lineup in college basketball and have hung their hat on that for years. They have no one taller than 6-7 on their roster.
Their two starting guards, who are their leading scorers, are 5-8, 163 pounds and 5-9, 164 pounds, making even Braden Smith look big.
Demetre Roberts leads the team in scoring, at nearly 17 points per game. His backcourt mate, Grant Singleton scores 14 points per game. The Knights love to play fast and get up and down the court in a hurry.
They are in the NCAA Tournament due to an archaic NCAA Rule, where a team transitioning to division one cannot make the Big Dance if they win their conference tournament.
They lost their conference tournament championship 67 to 66 against Merrimack, who falls under the aforementioned archaic rule. The Knights ended their season at 19-15 ahead of the NCAA play-in game.
Schedule for Thursday, March 16th & Friday March 17th, 2023
Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)
No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon| CBS
No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia |12:30 p.m.| truTV
No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:20 p.m. | TNT
No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas |1:50 p.m. | TBS
No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama |2:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St.|3 p.m. | truTV
No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona |3:50 p.m. | TNT
No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas |4:20 p.m. | TBS
No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa |6:45 p.m. | TNT
No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke |7 p.m. | CBS
No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas |7:15 p.m. | TBS
No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern |7:25 p.m. | truTV
No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston |9:15 p.m. | TNT
No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee |9:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M |9:45 p.m. | TBS
No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA |9:55 p.m. | truTV
Games of note, Duke vs Oral Roberts and Louisiana vs Tennessee. If Purdue were to make it to the Sweet 16, they would play one of these four teams, with Duke appearing to be the national favorite to make it to the Sweet 16 of those four.
Friday, March 17 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)
No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State |noon |CBS
No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 p.m. | truTV
No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 p.m. | TNT
No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 1:50 p.m. | TBS
No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 p.m. | truTV
No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 3:50 p.m. | TNT
No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 p.m. | TBS
No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:45 p.m. | TNT
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | CBS
No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m | TBS
No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:25 p.m. | truTV
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 p.m.| TNT
No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 p.m. | TBS
No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | truTV
