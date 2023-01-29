Quick Wrap - #1 Purdue 77 vs Michigan State 61
#1 Purdue jumped to an early lead and held it for most the game against the Michigan State Spartans in a convincing showcase for the #1 team in the country.
The chants for Edey started with two-minutes left in the game and transformed to MVP chants by the time the big man went to the bench with a little more than one minute remaining in front of a sold-out, 'whited-out' crowd in Mackey Arena.
Purdue started the game with an Ethan Morton three, but it was Zach Edey setting his career-high for the second time in two games against the Spartans that propelled Purdue to a dominating win against Tom Izzo and Michigan State, 77-61.
In Purdue's first ever 'WHITE OUT' game, the #1 Boilers looked like the best team in the country and the class of the Big Ten, moving to 21-1 on the season with just 1 loss in 11 Big Ten games.
For the second straight game, Michigan State looked to try and defend Edey one on one in the post. For the second time, Edey responded by setting a new career-high in points with 38 points to go along with his 13 rebounds and 3 assists.
He wasn't alone, as Purdue's sixth-year transfer David Jenkins Jr. has appeared to settle into Big Ten play and found his shot. Jenkins hit 3 three-pointers for the second time this season, including a three to end the first half, on his way to 11 points. He was Purdue's second leading scorer in the game.
Rebounds
Painter wanted Purdue to focus on rebounding and taking care of the ball, and they did just that.
Purdue turned the ball over just 9 times compared to 14 Spartan turnovers and they had a 12-2 edge on the offensive glass.
Zach Edey led the way with 8 of his 13 rebounds coming on the offensive side of the ball.
The only place Purdue shot itself in the foot was with free throws, making just 12-22, including missing 5 of their first 6 attempts. Twice Ethan Morton missed both free throws, but it's the only place where Purdue struggled as they had one of their best efforts from start to finish.
WHITE OUT
There's something about big games in Mackey Arena. Purdue turned up the decibel meter in their first "WHITE OUT."
With the stands full of Boiler fans in white, Ethan Morton gave them something to cheer for early, knocking down a three-pointer on Purdue's first possession. After guarding Zach Edey one on one in the post for most the game in East Lansing, they doubled the big early, and Edey kicked it out to Morton on the wing who had a wide open look that he knocked down to give Purdue an early 3-0.
AJ Hoggward responded by hitting a tough mid-range jumper over Morton, fading back away over Morton's extended contest for two points.
Edey then drew an early foul on Michigan State inside but missed both free throws. This allowed Jaden Akins to give Michigan State their first lead by hitting a mid-range jumper.
Edey would get an entry pass from Furst on the next possession off an in bounds play, and Edey would lay it in over his man to give Purdue the lead back at 5-4.
Tyson Walker, who scored 30 in the teams first match up, would get on the board for the Spartans by pump faking Morton past him and hitting a jumper a step inside the three point line.
Edey would get a pass from Fletcher to give Purdue the 7-6 lead with a hook shot four minutes into the game.
Malik Hall, who sat out the game in East Lansing with an injury, would draw a foul on Brandon Newman and make the first and miss the second to tie the game at seven.
Newman would respond with a three from the top of the key that bounced in, and then out, and then in and down for three points.
A Fletcher Loyer lay up would extend Purdue's lead for the first time to 12-7. Then David Jenkins Jr. would bail another Purdue possession out by hitting a pull up three pointer off the dribble with the shot clock expiring.
Mackey was roaring as both teams went to their benches at the 11:49 mark after Loyer drew a charge inside on Hall.
Ryan Walters and his full football coaching staff was then introduced at the break for the first time.
Trey Kaufman-Renn kept his hot play going, getting the ball in the post, faking, and getting a lay up to go to give Purdue a 17-7 lead.
Michigan State would then respond with a couple of threes. AJ Hoggard would get open after Newman helped down low, and then Pierre Brooks II would hit a three in semi-transition to pull within 17-13 for the Spartans.
David Jenkins Jr. would hit a step back jumper on Purdue's next possession, but Akins responded with a mid-range jumper of his own from the left wing.
Braden Smith would have a ball hit out of his hand on a drive, but the freshman guard was able to collect it again and find Mason Gillis.
Gillis would knock down his first shot of the game, a three-pointer to give Purdue a 22-15 lead.
Purdue and Michigan State would trade turnovers before Hoggard attacked in transition and bullied a lay up over Morton to cut the lead back to five, 22-17 with just over 8 minutes left in the first half.
Zach Edey would then go to work for Purdue, hitting back to back hook shots to extend the lead to 26-17 with five and half minutes remaining.
Purdue would get into transition and Ethan Morton would get fouled on a lay up but missed both free throws. Caleb Furst would get the offensive rebound on the second and the ball would find Edey again.
He'd make his third straight hook shot.
Malik Hall would miss a contested jumper at the other end and Furst would make another play for Purdue, attacking towards the paint before dishing the ball to Edey. Edey's fourth straight bucket was a two-hand slam that forced Tom Izzo to call a timeout with 4:35 in the first half, trailing the Boilers 30-17.
Akins missed a tough step back three and Loyer drove on the other end, finishing tough through Hall to give Purdue it's tenth straight point.
Hall would end Purdue's 10-0 run with a lay up over Loyer that cut the lead to 32-19.
Ethan Morton would miss a three from the left wing, but Zach Edey was there to grab his third offensive rebound and his put back gave Purdue the 34-19 lead.
Michigan State had two of its best looks of the game Hoggard missed a bunny inside and Sissoko missed the put back and Purdue was off the other way.
Caleb Furst missed an open wing three off a Braden Smith dish, but Edey was there again for the rebound and the put back. Loyer drew another offensive foul and Purdue would have the ball back with its biggest lead, 36-19, but Edey air balled a hook shot.
Jaden Akins was finally able to get a shot to fall for the Spartans, driving and getting a floater to fall when Jenkins reached in and fouled on the drive.
His free throw would bounce in and Painter would call a timeout with 54.2 seconds left in the first half and a 36-22 lead.
Ethan Morton and Braden Smith would trade passes, pump fakes, and drives before Morton drew a foul at the rim.
His first free throw would go down after Purdue missed their first four attempts of the half.
He'd miss the second, giving Purdue the 37-22 lead and Michigan State would have the last shot of the half.
But Hall would commit a moving screen and Purdue would get the ball with 6.9 seconds left and a chance to extend their lead.
Braden Smith would get into a quick pick and roll at the top of the key. He'd drive left, hang in the air, and spin almost 180, throwing a pass back to David Jenkins Jr. who hit a three-pointer two steps beyond the line as the time expired.
It would give Purdue the lead going into half, 40-22.
As the court cleared of player for the half, the PA announce would then announce to a happy Mackey Arena crowd, Purdue would start the second half with free throws.
Tom Izzo, unhappy and trailing badly, would be called for a Technical Foul.
Too Big
It was an unusual start to the second half. Braden Smith knocked down two free throws before play started, extending Purdue's lead to 20, after Izzo's technical to end the first half.
Teams would then trade alley oops on the offensive end, with Hoggard finding finding Mady Sissoko for the Spartans, and Ethan Morton finding Zach Edey at the other.
Tyson Walker would then get his first shot to go in the second half, cutting the lead to 44-26. A Hoggard steal after a Morton rebound and subsequent lay up would cut it to 16.
But Edey would get position at the other end and finish a lay up to go up 46-28.
Joey Hauser would get on the board for the first time for Michigan State, hitting a corner 3 that cut the lead to fifteen, but Edey responded again, this time receiving a pass from Gillis and drawing a foul and the bucket.
His free throw would give Purdue the 49-31 lead four minutes into the half.
Trey Kaufman-Renn would make a tough basket in the post to go up 20 again, but Malik Hall would hit a three for the Spartans.
Kaufman-Renn would be called for a foul on offense and Akins would respond with a lay up to bring the game to 51-36.
Kaufman-Renn would get a steal hustling back on defense and Loyer would turn it into offense, making a tough lay up in transition off a nice slowed euro-step.
Michigan State would then respond with a run of their own with Edey on the bench and the Spartans playing small.
Hoggard would hit a floater to cut it to 53-38 and then an And-1 to move the lead to 12.
A Malik Hall lay up would get Spartans back to down just 10.
Painter brought Edey back into the game and the big man immediately went to work, getting the ball in the paint and muscling a hook shot off glass to go back up 12, 55-43.
Tyson Walker would get another clean look on an in bounds, hitting the mid range jumper on the baseline.
Purdue then would start feeding Edey exclusively and Michigan State again had no answer. Edey drew a foul inside and made both free throws while Hoggard missed two at the other end for the Spartans.
Edey would get a seal and lay in another basket before being fouled on the next possession and getting Purdue into the bonus. He'd make both to push Purdue's lead 61-45. Edey, after scoring 32 points in East Lansing, would get point number 30 and 31 with the two free throws.
Jaden Akins would hit a big three for Michigan State, stopping a Purdue run, and Izzo immediately called a timeout after with 8:40 left in the game with his team trailing 61-48.
With Edey already over 30 points, Izzo called for doubling the big man down low after the timeout. It didn't work. Edey caught the ball in the post and when the double came, he found Morton cutting for an open lay up to go up 63-48.
Sissoko got another alley-oop for Michigan State on the next possession.
Michigan State doubled Edey again in the post, and this time Edey found David Jenkins Jr. at the top of the key. Jenkins hit his third three of the game to push Purdue up 66-50 with just under 8 minutes left in the half.
Akins missed a pull up jumper at the other end and Edey would go back to the line for the Boilers, drawing a foul on a doubling Tyson Walker as he tried to go for the ball as Edey held it above his head.
Edey would miss the front end of the one and one though and Michigan State would get the ball back and Hoggard would draw a foul on Edey for his first foul at the rim.
Hoggard would make both to cut the lead to 66-52.
Doubling Edey was at least getting the ball out of Edey's hand, but Morton was able to drive to the hoop and draw contact. Morton would miss both free throws for the second time in the game, giving MSU the ball back without extending the lead.
After a delay caused by a shot clock error, Purdue drew up a play for Fletcher Loyer who got open in the corner. His corner three was nothing but net, his first of the game. Purdue's lead grew to 69-52.
Hoggard would draw another foul on Edey and his two free throws would cut the lead to 15, but Mason Gillis found Edey on back to back possessions to go up 73-54.
Izzo would call a timeout with 4:08 left on the clock and the Boilermakers looking to run the Spartans out of the building.
Purdue would go to run out the clock offense and Edey would continue to pile up points and rebounds. Michigan State wouldn't threaten what was an insurmountable lead on the road.