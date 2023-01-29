#1 Purdue jumped to an early lead and held it for most the game against the Michigan State Spartans in a convincing showcase for the #1 team in the country.

The chants for Edey started with two-minutes left in the game and transformed to MVP chants by the time the big man went to the bench with a little more than one minute remaining in front of a sold-out, 'whited-out' crowd in Mackey Arena.



Purdue started the game with an Ethan Morton three, but it was Zach Edey setting his career-high for the second time in two games against the Spartans that propelled Purdue to a dominating win against Tom Izzo and Michigan State, 77-61.



In Purdue's first ever 'WHITE OUT' game, the #1 Boilers looked like the best team in the country and the class of the Big Ten, moving to 21-1 on the season with just 1 loss in 11 Big Ten games.



For the second straight game, Michigan State looked to try and defend Edey one on one in the post. For the second time, Edey responded by setting a new career-high in points with 38 points to go along with his 13 rebounds and 3 assists.



He wasn't alone, as Purdue's sixth-year transfer David Jenkins Jr. has appeared to settle into Big Ten play and found his shot. Jenkins hit 3 three-pointers for the second time this season, including a three to end the first half, on his way to 11 points. He was Purdue's second leading scorer in the game.

Rebounds

Painter wanted Purdue to focus on rebounding and taking care of the ball, and they did just that.



Purdue turned the ball over just 9 times compared to 14 Spartan turnovers and they had a 12-2 edge on the offensive glass.



Zach Edey led the way with 8 of his 13 rebounds coming on the offensive side of the ball.



The only place Purdue shot itself in the foot was with free throws, making just 12-22, including missing 5 of their first 6 attempts. Twice Ethan Morton missed both free throws, but it's the only place where Purdue struggled as they had one of their best efforts from start to finish.







WHITE OUT

There's something about big games in Mackey Arena. Purdue turned up the decibel meter in their first "WHITE OUT."



With the stands full of Boiler fans in white, Ethan Morton gave them something to cheer for early, knocking down a three-pointer on Purdue's first possession. After guarding Zach Edey one on one in the post for most the game in East Lansing, they doubled the big early, and Edey kicked it out to Morton on the wing who had a wide open look that he knocked down to give Purdue an early 3-0.



AJ Hoggward responded by hitting a tough mid-range jumper over Morton, fading back away over Morton's extended contest for two points.



Edey then drew an early foul on Michigan State inside but missed both free throws. This allowed Jaden Akins to give Michigan State their first lead by hitting a mid-range jumper.



Edey would get an entry pass from Furst on the next possession off an in bounds play, and Edey would lay it in over his man to give Purdue the lead back at 5-4.



Tyson Walker, who scored 30 in the teams first match up, would get on the board for the Spartans by pump faking Morton past him and hitting a jumper a step inside the three point line.



Edey would get a pass from Fletcher to give Purdue the 7-6 lead with a hook shot four minutes into the game.



Malik Hall, who sat out the game in East Lansing with an injury, would draw a foul on Brandon Newman and make the first and miss the second to tie the game at seven.



Newman would respond with a three from the top of the key that bounced in, and then out, and then in and down for three points.



A Fletcher Loyer lay up would extend Purdue's lead for the first time to 12-7. Then David Jenkins Jr. would bail another Purdue possession out by hitting a pull up three pointer off the dribble with the shot clock expiring.



Mackey was roaring as both teams went to their benches at the 11:49 mark after Loyer drew a charge inside on Hall.



Ryan Walters and his full football coaching staff was then introduced at the break for the first time.

Trey Kaufman-Renn kept his hot play going, getting the ball in the post, faking, and getting a lay up to go to give Purdue a 17-7 lead.



Michigan State would then respond with a couple of threes. AJ Hoggard would get open after Newman helped down low, and then Pierre Brooks II would hit a three in semi-transition to pull within 17-13 for the Spartans.



David Jenkins Jr. would hit a step back jumper on Purdue's next possession, but Akins responded with a mid-range jumper of his own from the left wing.



Braden Smith would have a ball hit out of his hand on a drive, but the freshman guard was able to collect it again and find Mason Gillis.



Gillis would knock down his first shot of the game, a three-pointer to give Purdue a 22-15 lead.



Purdue and Michigan State would trade turnovers before Hoggard attacked in transition and bullied a lay up over Morton to cut the lead back to five, 22-17 with just over 8 minutes left in the first half.



Zach Edey would then go to work for Purdue, hitting back to back hook shots to extend the lead to 26-17 with five and half minutes remaining.



Purdue would get into transition and Ethan Morton would get fouled on a lay up but missed both free throws. Caleb Furst would get the offensive rebound on the second and the ball would find Edey again.



He'd make his third straight hook shot.



Malik Hall would miss a contested jumper at the other end and Furst would make another play for Purdue, attacking towards the paint before dishing the ball to Edey. Edey's fourth straight bucket was a two-hand slam that forced Tom Izzo to call a timeout with 4:35 in the first half, trailing the Boilers 30-17.



Akins missed a tough step back three and Loyer drove on the other end, finishing tough through Hall to give Purdue it's tenth straight point.



Hall would end Purdue's 10-0 run with a lay up over Loyer that cut the lead to 32-19.



Ethan Morton would miss a three from the left wing, but Zach Edey was there to grab his third offensive rebound and his put back gave Purdue the 34-19 lead.



Michigan State had two of its best looks of the game Hoggard missed a bunny inside and Sissoko missed the put back and Purdue was off the other way.



Caleb Furst missed an open wing three off a Braden Smith dish, but Edey was there again for the rebound and the put back. Loyer drew another offensive foul and Purdue would have the ball back with its biggest lead, 36-19, but Edey air balled a hook shot.



Jaden Akins was finally able to get a shot to fall for the Spartans, driving and getting a floater to fall when Jenkins reached in and fouled on the drive.



His free throw would bounce in and Painter would call a timeout with 54.2 seconds left in the first half and a 36-22 lead.



Ethan Morton and Braden Smith would trade passes, pump fakes, and drives before Morton drew a foul at the rim.



His first free throw would go down after Purdue missed their first four attempts of the half.



He'd miss the second, giving Purdue the 37-22 lead and Michigan State would have the last shot of the half.



But Hall would commit a moving screen and Purdue would get the ball with 6.9 seconds left and a chance to extend their lead.



Braden Smith would get into a quick pick and roll at the top of the key. He'd drive left, hang in the air, and spin almost 180, throwing a pass back to David Jenkins Jr. who hit a three-pointer two steps beyond the line as the time expired.



It would give Purdue the lead going into half, 40-22.



As the court cleared of player for the half, the PA announce would then announce to a happy Mackey Arena crowd, Purdue would start the second half with free throws.



Tom Izzo, unhappy and trailing badly, would be called for a Technical Foul.







Too Big